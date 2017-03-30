Police: Man steals 12-foot, inflatable Oberon bottle valued at $2K

Posted 6:44 AM, March 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:37AM, March 30, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo released their highly-anticipated Oberon brew on Monday, and police are asking for help in identifying a man believed to have stolen a 12-foot, inflatable Oberon bottle on March 28.

Photo provided by Bell’s

The advertisement is estimated to be worth around $2000, and was located near 100 W. Michigan Street.

According to police the suspect may have been in the company of another individual at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Police are asking for help to identify this man, who is reported to have stolen an inflatable Oberon bottle valued at $2000

1 Comment