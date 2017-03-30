Save thousands of dollars on remodeling shopping at The William’s Outlet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With simple remodels like switching out a bathroom vanity, or complex like remodeling an entire room, the dollars can start to add up. Before dollar signs start to appear, put those cost worries to rest by visiting The Williams Outlet.

At The Williams Outlet, they have a variety of counter tops, tiles, sinks, cabinets and other kitchen and bathroom accessories at extremely low prices.

The prices are lower than at other stores because The Williams Outlet buys in bulk quantity, in addition to getting lots of items that the manufacturer sent to them on accident.

Just tell the experts at Williams Outlet the dimensions needed, and they'll help find the right cabinet to match the style of the house.

Leigh Ann stopped at their Grand Rapids location to see all of the products they have to offer.

The Williams Outlet is located at 658 Richmond Northwest in Grand Rapids. For more information and locations, head to thewilliamsoutlet.com.

Want to buy one of these cool accessories? Fox 17 Morning Mix is giving away a $500 gift card to use on home improvements! The contest ends on April 4, click here to enter.