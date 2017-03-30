× Snyder to sign justice reform bill into law in Kalamazoo Thursday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Governor Rick Snyder will be in Kalamazoo on Thursday to sign a new justice reform bill into law, according to a source in the governor’s office.

The bill, authored by Senator John Proos, seeks to help save taxpayers money by offering prisoners resources after they are released.

CEO of the Kalamazoo Probation Enchancement Program, William DeBoer, is expected to be at the signing.

Gov. Snyder and DeBoer will also be joined by Sen. Proos, Senator Margaret O’Brien, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson, Speaker of the House Tom Leonard and Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof.