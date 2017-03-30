Untraditional ways to decorate Easter Eggs

Tie Dye Easter Eggs

  • Hard-boiled eggs
  • Various food coloring
  • Water spray bottle
  • Paper towel
  • Something to tie paper shut
  • Table fan (optional)

Directions

  1. Take the egg and wrap it in a paper towel.
  2. Tie the top of the paper towel with a string or whatever material you use.
  3. Grab one of the various food coloring dyes, and put a few drops around the paper towel. Continue to do this with the other colors, but leave some white space between the different colors.
  4. Lightly spray the paper towel with water. Let the colors soak on the paper towel, then lightly press the towel into the egg.
  5. Let the egg dry, then pull off the paper towel.

Mod Podge Easter Eggs

  • Mod podge eggs
  • Mod podge
  • Paint brush
  • Small magazine pictures

Directions

  1. Cut out a small magazine picture (flowers, characters, etc.)
  2. Cover the egg in mod podge, then place the image on top of the egg.
  3. Take the paint brush, and paint more mod podge on top of the image. Wait for it to dry.

