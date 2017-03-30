Untraditional ways to decorate Easter Eggs

- Hard-boiled eggs
- Various food coloring
- Water spray bottle
- Paper towel
- Something to tie paper shut
- Table fan (optional)
Directions
- Take the egg and wrap it in a paper towel.
- Tie the top of the paper towel with a string or whatever material you use.
- Grab one of the various food coloring dyes, and put a few drops around the paper towel. Continue to do this with the other colors, but leave some white space between the different colors.
- Lightly spray the paper towel with water. Let the colors soak on the paper towel, then lightly press the towel into the egg.
- Let the egg dry, then pull off the paper towel.
- Mod podge eggs
- Mod podge
- Paint brush
- Small magazine pictures
Directions
- Cut out a small magazine picture (flowers, characters, etc.)
- Cover the egg in mod podge, then place the image on top of the egg.
- Take the paint brush, and paint more mod podge on top of the image. Wait for it to dry.