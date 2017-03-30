What do you call a Beyonce statue made of cheese? Brie-Once, obvi

Posted 4:18 PM, March 30, 2017, by

(CNN) — Joining the ranks of iconic works of art such as the Mona Lisa and The Creation of Adam is a new masterpiece simply known as Brie-Oncé.

The 45-pound cheesy Bey-hemoth was made for the East Village Cheese and Wine festival in London.

Apparently nothing, even Queen Bee herself, is sacred anymore.

Sculptor David Bradley worked with The Robin Collective, an ad agency out of London, to create the cheese sculpture, but unfortunately for us it doesn’t come with a Blue (cheese) Ivy sidekick. Seems like a missed opportunity.

“A lot of cheese puns floated around, and Brie-oncé was the one everyone liked the most,” creative director Brandy Klingelpuss told CNN. After debating what picture to mimic, the team settled on Beyoncé’s internet-breaking pregnancy photo posted in February.

“We talked about putting Babybel in the stomach, but it never actually happened,” Klingelpuss joked.

The sculpture took around 28 hours to make and, despite its name, is actually made out of five blocks of cheddar.

Sculpting Brie-Oncé was just practice for Bradley as he prepares to go head-to-head with two other cheese sculptors during the Cheese Carving Championship.

While Brie-Oncé is a pretty good name for a piece of art, hopefully the new celebrity statues will be even cheesier.

Personally, we’re hoping for a Feta Wap or Lin Manchego Miranda statue.

