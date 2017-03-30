× The newest, craziest menu item to grab at the Whitecaps’ Stadium this season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A delectable combination of waffle fries smothered in pulled pork, bbq sauce, beer cheese and green onion known as “Beercheese Poutine” — this year’s newest Whitecaps menu selection.

The Whitecaps received hundreds of submissions for their 2017 Fan Food Vote contest before fans voted “Beercheese Poutine” the winner. Other finalists included “I Full Tower,” the “Alan Spammell” and “Deep Friend Bubble Gum.”

“It’s been interesting to see the evolution of the fans’ wants. When we first started this promotion, outrageous items like the Declaration of Indigestion (foot long hot dog and cheesesteak combination) and the Baco (taco shell made of bacon) won, but for the last few years they’ve voted for taste. This year they chose wisely as the Beercheese Poutine tastes amazing! I can see this becoming a fan favorite for years to come,” said Whitecaps Director of Food and Beverage Matt Timon in a press release.

“Beercheese Poutine” will be served at the new “Game of Cones” food cart. This cart will also offer fans edible bread cones filled with their choice of pulled pork, mac ‘n cheese, bacon and several other options.

Fans will be able to enjoy the new dish on Thursday, April 6 at the Whitecaps’ home opener.