Workers wrangle cattle in St. Louis after slaughterhouse escape

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) — Police spent hours Thursday afternoon trying to capture several cattle after they escaped from a north St. Louis slaughterhouse.

Six cattle escaped from the Star Packing Company in the 3800 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue around 1 p.m.

One cow was at the intersection of 15th and Destrehan. Two cattle are at the Little Sisters of the Poor located near the intersection of Florissant and Salisbury. Three other three cattle are at Branch and 21st.

Police blocked off several streets near the three locations.

The bovine duo was corralled and captured around 4 p.m. The cattle trio was caught a short time later. The final bull was caught around 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, a nationally renowned farm animal rescue organization has offered to free transit and sanctuary to the six cattle. Farm Sanctuary operates three shelters for farm animals in New York and California. The organization recently partnered with comedian Jon Stewart and his wife, Tracey, as the couple opened a rescue farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

