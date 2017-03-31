2-month-old Phillip ready for a new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Phillip! He's a 2-month-old Terrier/ Lab mix and wants a loving family to adopt him.

He'll be appearing at the West Michigan Pet Expo along with many other dogs who will be up for adoption. The expo is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Delta Plex.

Can't make it to the expo? The Humane Society of West Michigan has an adult dog adoption special called "Spring Break Me Out Of Here!" All dogs 5-months or older are available to adopt for a fee for $75 now until April 5.

For more information or to adopt an animal, contact the Humane Society of West Michigan at (616) 453-8900.