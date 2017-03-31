GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It is just the second spring for the young Davenport football program but it couldn't be more important. Not only are the Panthers adjusting to new head coach Sparky McEwen but they are also getting ready to make the jump from the NAIA to NCAA division 2 and the GLIAC conference. Stephanie Funkhouser reports from DU practice on Friday.
Davenport Preparing for Jump to the GLIAC
