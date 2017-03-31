Drive Beat Charge in Season Finale

Posted 11:14 PM, March 31, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Bruce Massey scored 22 points to lead 4 Drive players in double figures as Grand Rapids beat Canton 94-83 in the season finale on Friday. The Drive (26-24) finish off the best season in the 3-year franchise history but just miss the playoffs.

