GRPD: Man suffers serious head injury after alleged assault

Posted 10:38 PM, March 31, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a 25-year-old man suffered a serious head injury after a possible assault on Friday.

Police officers were called to Butterworth Hospital just after 4 p.m. where the man was being treated. They say details were limited and police are still working to determine when and where the incident took place.

Officials with the Grand Rapids Police Department says the man’s injuries are life threatening.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment