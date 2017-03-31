× GRPD: Man suffers serious head injury after alleged assault

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a 25-year-old man suffered a serious head injury after a possible assault on Friday.

Police officers were called to Butterworth Hospital just after 4 p.m. where the man was being treated. They say details were limited and police are still working to determine when and where the incident took place.

Officials with the Grand Rapids Police Department says the man’s injuries are life threatening.