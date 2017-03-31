× Indiana man arrested after chase in Branch County

KINDERHOOK TWP., Mich. – An Indiana man is in custody after leading police on a short chase Friday morning in Branch County.

The incident began about 9:00am in Kinderhook Township.

The Branch County sheriff says that a deputy heading south of Grass Lake Road was passed by a pickup truck that did not have proper registration on the license plate. The deputy tried to pull the pickup over, but the driver wouldn’t stop. At the end of Grass Lake, the pickup went off the road and jumped the ditch and continued into an open field. As the truck continued through the field, the deputy saw objects falling out of the bed of the truck.

The driver turned west toward Walker Road, but became stuck in mud. After a short foot chase, the deputy took the suspect into custody. The suspect has been identified by the sheriff as Joshua Martin of Indiana.

The sheriff also says that shortly after arresting Martin, they received a call of a Breaking and Entering incident nearby. They are investigating if Martin is connected to that incident.