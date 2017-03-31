× Mom injures child in drunk driving accident, jailed on OWI charges

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A woman in Muskegon County went to jail on Thursday on OWI charges after her son was injured in a rollover crash that occurred last fall.

Kristine Lynn Rupe plead guilty on March 2, where Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge Annette Rose Smedley sentenced her to seven months in jail, 90 days on an alcoholism monitor and treatment at the KPEP facility in Kalamazoo.

The 25-year-old rolled her minivan on Oct. 28 on I-96 on Fruitport Township. Her 5-year-old son and a 10-month old infant were in the van at the time of the accident. The infant was not seriously harmed, but the 5-year-old suffered from a fractured leg and closed-head injury after being ejected from the vehicle.

Rupe is currently in jail with no bond.