Officials confirm 2 flu-related deaths of Michigan children

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan health officials say they’ve confirmed two influenza-associated deaths of children in the state during the 2016-2017 flu season.

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that the deaths include a child from northern Michigan and a child from western Michigan.

Details about the cases weren’t released by the state.

The state says Michigan’s flu season has been moderate so far. Officials warn, however, that flu viruses are circulating and can cause serious illness, hospitalization and death. The department recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get a seasonal flu vaccine.

