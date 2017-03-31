FOX 17 is teaming up with Easter Seals of West Michigan to present Over the Edge in Grand Rapids!

Over the Edge is an expert special events company that provides signature rappelling events all over the world. For the past 13 years, they have helped participants raise donations for non-profits in exchange for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rappel Over the Edge of a local high-rise building. Over the Edge West Michigan is a premier event for Easter Seals Michigan exclusive to Grand Rapids. Every person who raises a minimum of $1,500 will secure a place on the ropes to rappel down the Plaza Towers building in downtown Grand Rapids.

Additionally, for those who exceed that goal, there are incentives to enhance the rappelling experience. For anyone who is too chicken to rappel, raising money to earn VIP access to the “Chicken Coop” party is also an option. We are asking Over the Edge participants to step into the shoes of Easter Seals Michigan consumers: to possibly face a fear, to complete a personal goal…and to live life to the fullest. We are asking you to support this and match their courage by joining us as we go Over the Edge!

Easter Seals Michigan serves and supports people with disabilities or special needs so they can successfully live, learn, work and play in their communities. For more information, please visit: http://www.overtheedgewestmi.com/

When: Saturday, September 23, 2017

Where: Plaza Towers

201 W. Fulton St.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503