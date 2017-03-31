Robots take over East Kentwood High School for annual competition

KENTWOOD, Mich. – The East Kentwood High School gym is transformed this weekend into a field for competitive robots.

40 teams from all over Michigan are in town for the 2017 FIRST® STEAMworks game.

FIRST® stands for “For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology”. FIRST® is a program that is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of engineers and technologists through a robotics competition. The design, fabrication, and programming of the robot ignites in high school students a passion for careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (or STEM for short). Working side by side with engineers from real industries, students have the chance to get hands-on experience with every aspect of engineering- mechanical fabrication, CAD design, electrical work, and programming.

Red Storm Robotics is based out of East Kentwood High School. They formed in 2011 and have hosted a district FIRST® Robotics Competition since 2015. For more information, check out www.RedStormRobotics.com.