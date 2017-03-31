Robots take over East Kentwood High School for annual competition

Posted 4:13 PM, March 31, 2017, by

KENTWOOD, Mich. – The East Kentwood High School gym is transformed this weekend into a field for competitive robots.

40 teams from all over Michigan are in town for the 2017 FIRST® STEAMworks game.

FIRST® stands for “For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology”. FIRST® is a program that is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of engineers and technologists through a robotics competition. The design, fabrication, and programming of the robot ignites in high school students a passion for careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (or STEM for short). Working side by side with engineers from real industries, students have the chance to get hands-on experience with every aspect of engineering- mechanical fabrication, CAD design, electrical work, and programming.

Red Storm Robotics is based out of East Kentwood High School.  They formed in 2011 and have hosted a district FIRST® Robotics Competition since 2015. For more information, check out www.RedStormRobotics.com.

Photo Gallery

Inline

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s