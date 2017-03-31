Sen. Stabenow asking companies to “Make It In America”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow is pushing for companies to "Make It In America" with new legislation she sees as a jobs creator.

The Make It In America Act starts with rules and regulations for doing business overseas, hoping to upgrade the Buy American Act, which passed in 1933. The new legislation is aimed at closing loopholes in the old law she says agencies are taking advantage of.

The Senator announced the bill during an appearance at R.A. Miller Industries, Inc. (RAMI), a manufacturer of advanced antenna systems for global military communications based in Grand Haven.

Stabenow says the bill would bring more money, goods, and services back into the states while holding federal agencies accountable for how they spend taxpayer dollars.

"Every federal tax dollar should be focused on buying something made in America and it better be a good reason if that doesn’t happen," Sen. Stabenow said.

Stabenow says $70 billion in federal tax dollars were spent to purchase foreign products over the past five years, money she says needs to come back to the states.

“It’s common sense that American tax dollars be used to purchase products made in America, not overseas,” said Sen. Stabenow. "We need to know exactly where the money is going, how they’re making the decision, and how it impacts American jobs."

The Senator is now calling on Michiganders to mobilize on her website, asking for support as she and other co-sponsors push the bipartisan bill in Washington as soon as next week.