For more, visit Dr. Eddie O'Connor's website.
The impact of coaching from the sideline
-
Grand Rapids boy suffering from rare form of epilepsy
-
Recipes for Success at the Downtown Market
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 7
-
Kick-start your New Year’s Resolution with Nutrimost
-
Great adoption deals from Humane Society of West Michigan
-
-
Spice things up with the Downtown Market
-
Cue the Nostalgia: KDL hosts retro arcade event
-
Lose weight without exercising with NutriMost
-
Eight things your pediatrician will tell you to stop doing if you have children
-
Harbor Humane Society hosting special adoption event
-
-
Under the Vines: Easy Michigan-based gifts for everyone on your list
-
Happy Holidays from Friday’s Friend, Eddie!
-
Rekindling your relationship