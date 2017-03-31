Todd’s Spring Break Adventures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've got kids, then you'll be looking for things to do over more than just the weekend. Spring Break is here, so here's a few options to help you get the most out of bonus family time.

John Ball Zoo

John Ball Zoo has more than one way to let your wild side out over Spring Break. Their Spring Break camps lets each class follow a particular theme and spend time in the zoo with hands-on activities.

They also have Friday Night Twilight Sensory Safaris, where kids can explore the zoo when the lights go out. There's one on March 31 and April 7 at 7:30 p.m.

West Michigan Pet Expo

If dogs are a big part of the family, check out the West Michigan Pet Expo at the Delta Plex in Grand Rapids on April 1 and 2.

Along with a wide array of ponies, reptiles and birds, you can find the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show performances. The show features freestyle Frisbee dogs, agility racing, fly ball racing, and diving dogs.

Tickets are $10 adults and $5 for kids, children under 4-years-old get in for free. The expo runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Creatures of Light

The latest exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum is Creatures of Light, and is free with admission into the museum.

This interactive exhibit lets visitors communicate with electronic fireflies, activate a bioluminescent bay, examine models of jellyfish along with scorpions, minerals and other objects that glow when exposed to UV light.

For the night sky to darker depths of the ocean, Creatures of Light is sure to brighten any family's trip to the museum.