Wedding favors your guest will actually want

Posted 1:02 PM, March 31, 2017, by , Updated at 01:01PM, March 31, 2017

Wedding season is coming, that means brides and grooms will be looking for cheap ways to buy party favors for their guests. Here's a few ideas:

Mints

wedding-favor-ideas-5-05122014

Disguise a typical roll of mints in a very chic way for wedding favors. Just wrap the minds with card stock paper and seal it with double sided tape. Add a cute sign like "mint to be" and it's all set.

Flip Flops

Awesome DIY idea for making "wedding flip flop" favors + FREE sign and shoe size printables!:

The female guests at your wedding will definitely appreciate a basket full of flip flops in various sizes. Encourage the ladies to kick of their high heels and slide into a pair of the flops for the rest of the night, and then they can take them home. We recommend getting them at Dollar Tree since they sell flip flops in a variety of colors.

Sunglasses 

Wedding Favors on a Budget:

Having an outdoor wedding? Snag some Dollar Store shades to lay out as a party favor so they can see you and your new partner tie the knot!

