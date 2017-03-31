Wedding favors your guest will actually want

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wedding season is coming, that means brides and grooms will be looking for cheap ways to buy party favors for their guests. Here's a few ideas:

Mints

Disguise a typical roll of mints in a very chic way for wedding favors. Just wrap the minds with card stock paper and seal it with double sided tape. Add a cute sign like "mint to be" and it's all set.

Flip Flops

The female guests at your wedding will definitely appreciate a basket full of flip flops in various sizes. Encourage the ladies to kick of their high heels and slide into a pair of the flops for the rest of the night, and then they can take them home. We recommend getting them at Dollar Tree since they sell flip flops in a variety of colors.

Sunglasses

Having an outdoor wedding? Snag some Dollar Store shades to lay out as a party favor so they can see you and your new partner tie the knot!