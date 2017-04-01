× ‘She was always a fighter’: Memorial service planned today for GR shooting victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Those who knew and loved Laurie Lundeberg will gather Saturday for a memorial service in her honor.

The service is from 2 – 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Anglican Catholic Church, 2560 Lake Michigan Dr NW.

Friends say Lundeberg, 50, had recently moved to Grand Rapids and was a huge animal lover, especially cats and birds.

Lundeberg was found shot to death on March 18 in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue NW which marked the second homicide in the city since the start of the new year.

As love ones plan to pay tribute to Lundeberg, investigators are still looking for the person responsible for her death and urge anyone with information to contact GRPD at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or http://www.silentobserver.org.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help Lundeberg’s family with funeral expenses.