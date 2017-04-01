Something sweet is coming to Kalamazoo this summer: Rocket Fizz

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Get your sweet tooth ready, a Kalamazoo husband and wife are getting ready to open the doors to the city’s newest sweet shop.

Heather and Tom Holmer say they hope to open Rocket Fizz Soda and Candy shop late spring or early summer.

The store features more than 500 different old time soda flavors from ranch dressing to peanut butter and jelly.

The owners say there will be an enormous candy selection, toys, gag gifts, even the old-time metal lunchboxes.

“We see the store as a great place for people stop into as they walk around downtown but also as a destination for fun and nonsense,” Heather & Tom Holmer tell FOX 17.