TripAdvisor reveals most popular, affordable Spring Break destinations

ACROSS MICHIGAN – While many Michiganders are already heading out for their spring break trips, TripAdvisor has released its list of most popular and affordable Spring Break destinations.

Based on booking data, the average U.S. traveler’s budget is $2,500 which can more than double the amount of nights spent in Myrtle Beach compared with Miami Beach or Cancun.

Here are the most popular spots for Spring Break and how long U.S. travelers can stay on vacation based on the average vacation budget.