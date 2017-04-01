× Saturday brings sunshine, warmer temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — With the exception of some early morning fog and fair weather clouds through the day, skies will be much brighter as we kick off the weekend and a new month.

High pressure sliding in from the west will dominate our weather today and most of tomorrow. Here is a look at where that high is as of this early morning writing:

Although there is a cold front making its way across the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin, this front is expected to “wash out” before it gets here this afternoon. Future Track HD suggests skies will be mostly sunny through the day:

Another low pressure system developing to our southwest on Sunday night and Monday will move towards the area, bringing us another wet period. The rain, however, should hold off until Monday afternoon. And Future Track HD keeps the rain out of here on Sunday:

Showers are likely Monday night into Tuesday morning, and more April showers are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Look for a cool-down as we head into Friday.