Witness: Child run over by vehicle, not breathing

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — First responders are on scene where witnesses say a child was run over by a vehicle Saturday evening.

A witness told FOX 17 a 1-year-old was run over by truck just before 8 p.m. on 106th Ave. between 48th and 49th streets. Allegan County dispatchers confirmed that first responders were on scene responding to an incident but would not provide further details.

The truck belongs to the child’s grandfather who was there to help the family move furniture when the accident happened, according to the witness who said the child’s injuries appeared to be severe.

An AeroMed helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

