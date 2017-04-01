× Child abuse suspect sought by Battle Creek PD

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of a fugitive suspect in a child abuse investigation.

MILLER, Isaac Ataveus

B/M Age: 35 5’10” 170 LBS Black Hair and Brown Eyes

Current warrants: Aggravated assault, second degree child abuse involving a 4 year old

Last Known Address: Battle Creek area

Agency: Battle Creek Police Department and Michigan State Police Fugitive Fifth District Team

Anyone with information can call Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888 or text CRIMES (274637). A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to the arrest of the featured fugitive.