Child abuse suspect sought by Battle Creek PD
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of a fugitive suspect in a child abuse investigation.
MILLER, Isaac Ataveus
- B/M Age: 35 5’10” 170 LBS Black Hair and Brown Eyes
- Current warrants: Aggravated assault, second degree child abuse involving a 4 year old
- Last Known Address: Battle Creek area
- Agency: Battle Creek Police Department and Michigan State Police Fugitive Fifth District Team
Anyone with information can call Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888 or text CRIMES (274637). A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to the arrest of the featured fugitive.