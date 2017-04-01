Child abuse suspect sought by Battle Creek PD

Posted 7:40 PM, April 1, 2017, by , Updated at 07:42PM, April 1, 2017

Isaac Ataveus Miller (Battle Creek PD)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of a fugitive suspect in a child abuse investigation.

MILLER, Isaac Ataveus

  • B/M Age: 35 5’10” 170 LBS Black Hair and Brown Eyes
  • Current warrants: Aggravated assault, second degree child abuse involving a 4 year old
  • Last Known Address: Battle Creek area
  • Agency: Battle Creek Police Department and Michigan State Police Fugitive Fifth District Team

Anyone with information can call Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888 or text CRIMES (274637). A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to the arrest of the featured fugitive.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s