$55M in improvements coming to Kenowa Hills public schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Big and exciting changes are coming to much of the Kenowa Hills public school system breaking ground this week on a multi-million dollar project set to improve six of its facilities over the next four years.

The first phase kicking off this past Thursday with workers breaking ground at Kenowa Hills Alpine Elementary.

The other five schools on the list are Kenowa Hills high and middle schools, Central and Zinser elementary and the Kenowa Hills early childhood center.

Those projects expected to be completed by 2020.