Battle Creek traffic stop becomes gun and alcohol arrest

BATTLE CREEK — An early Sunday traffic stop turned into a gun and alcohol arrest.

At 12:06 a.m. Sunday, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies working a drunken driving grant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dickman Road and Upton Avenue in Battle Creek. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle — a 23-year-old man from Battle Creek — had five active warrants for his arrest as well as a suspended driver’s license.

After conducting a search of the vehicle and its occupants, it was discovered that the driver was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun and had an open bottle of liquor inside the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and is being held in the Calhoun County Jail on charges involving weapons violations, driving with a suspended license, open intoxicants and the five outstanding warrants.

The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in court on Monday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Battle Creek Police Department during the incident.