‘Blake The Beast’ wins wrestling state championship

PLAINFIELD TWP, Mich. — A young West Michigan wrestler – who recently chalked up his 200th win – won his second state championship this weekend.

Blake Peasley’s mother tells FOX 17 he was wrestling from the bottom of his age group all weekend. Despite that, none of his competitors scored a point on him.

Blake, a.k.a. “Blake The Beast,” is just 9 years old and suffers from a blood disorder – Von Willebrand disease – where his blood doesn’t clot, meaning that if he gets a bloody nose or another injury, he could be bleeding for hours or even days.

In spite of his disease, Blake earlier in March scored his 200th career win. He says he’s going to continue to wrestle through college and eventually become a national champion.