Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - If you are looking to give the perfect sweet treat this Easter, a Grand Haven based chocolate factory, is offering personalized artisan eggs by carving someone's name in them.

Customers can call in or stop by the store, 219 North 7th Street, to place an order. The 14 ounce egg is available in milk, white or dark chocolate.

The store can also ship orders nationwide.