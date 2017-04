× Serious crash shuts down Coit Avenue in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A serious car crash has shut down Coit Avenue on Grand Rapids’ northeast side.

Our crew on scene says the two-vehicle crash happened near Elmdale and Coit Avenue Sunday evening.

Multiple fire trucks, police cruisers and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

As of 8:15 p.m. the roadway was closed.

This is a developing story.