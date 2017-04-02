Go Blue For Autism Awareness Day

NEWAYGO, Mich. — A local organization is asking everyone to "Go Blue" to bring awareness to Autism.
The Newaygo County Autism Community works in the area to provide education and support for families living with Autism.
NCAC is also hosting their annual Walk for Autism in Fremont on Saturday, April 29th.
To make a donation or register, visit the I Walk for Autism Website.
Kim Ricker
What do you have for older people with Autism? My friend has a 29 year old. Or is this for all? Also what do people do after they are no longer able to go to school after 26 years of age in Newaygo County?
Thank you
Kim