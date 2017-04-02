Go Blue For Autism Awareness Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWAYGO, Mich. — A local organization is asking everyone to "Go Blue" to bring awareness to Autism.

The Newaygo County Autism Community works in the area to provide education and support for families living with Autism.

NCAC is also hosting their annual Walk for Autism in Fremont on Saturday, April 29th.

To make a donation or register, visit the I Walk for Autism Website.