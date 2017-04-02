× GRPS not on board with President Trump’s proposed budget

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The president of the Grand Rapids Public Schools board is speaking out claiming that under President Donald Trump’s newly proposed budget the district could lose some $6 million in funding.

Those cuts would eliminate after school programs for the arts and music programs and take away field trip opportunities for students. The president of the school board, Tony Baker, says the proposed budget would also cut professional development for teachers.

A total of $2 million could be cut from the Title II programs and another $4 million from the 21st Century Community Learning Centers programs in Grand Rapids middle and high schools.

Baker also noted that this is the first time the district has ever issued a public statement showing opposition towards a President’s proposed budget.