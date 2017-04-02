GRPS not on board with President Trump’s proposed budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The president of the Grand Rapids Public Schools board say President Donald Trump's newly proposed budget could eliminate some $6 million in funding for the district.

GRPS president Tony Baker tells FOX 17 those cuts would effect after school programs for the arts and music programs and take away field trip opportunities for students.

Baker says the proposed budget would also cut professional development for teachers.

A total of $2 million could be cut from the Title II programs and another $4 million from the 21st Century Community Learning Centers programs in Grand Rapids middle and high schools, according to Baker.

This is the first time the district has ever issued a public statement showing opposition towards a President's proposed budget, Baker says.