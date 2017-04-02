× Longtime GR Symphony leader dies, services planned

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The entire Grand Rapids symphony community mourning the loss of one it’s longtime leaders after the sudden passing of it’s vice president and general manager Roger Nelson.

Nelson,a symphony member of 30 years, passed away last week Thursday at just 56-years-old.

He joined the Grand Rapids Symphony back in 1987 as a bass player for 17 seasons before becoming part of the symphony’s management.

Nelson was an involved church member and a well-known member of the community.

“He was the man behind the curtain,” said Associate Conductor John Varineau.

According to Nelson’s obituary, the family will greet relatives and friends Sunday April 9 from 4-6pm and Monday April 10 from 10am-12pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church. The memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday April 10th at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 47 Jefferson Ave. S.E., Grand Rapids, MI 49503.