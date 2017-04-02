× Man injured after deer runs in front of car in Cass County

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. – A 21-year-old Vandalia man is hospitalized after he struck a deer and drove off the roadway striking multiple trees early Sunday.

Deputies say Dean Todd was driving eastbound on Calvin Hill Street near Kessington Road when the crash happened.

Todd was the only occupant inside the vehicle and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Deputies say Todd was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and neither alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor.