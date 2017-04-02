Man injured after deer runs in front of car in Cass County

Posted 4:07 AM, April 2, 2017, by

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. – A 21-year-old Vandalia man is hospitalized after he struck a deer and drove off the roadway striking multiple trees early Sunday.

Deputies say Dean Todd was driving eastbound on Calvin Hill Street near Kessington Road when the crash happened.

Todd was the only occupant inside the vehicle and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Deputies say Todd was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and neither alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s