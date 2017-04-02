Relatives pay tribute to man killed on highway trying to help friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who police say was killed while merging too slowly onto US-131 last month has been laid to rest.

On Sunday, family and friends of William Wilson-Wade gathered along Reeds Lake for one last tribute to him.

Hundreds of balloons were released to help remember the Wilson-Wade, 24, who is described as a truly special person who would do anything for anyone.

“We all loved William. He was a special child. He just touched so many people," a family friend said.

Barrid Green remembered his best friend as someone always willing to lend a helping hand.

“I don’t want nobody to forget that William passed away helping somebody, something he always did," said Green.

Police say on March 24, Wilson-Wade went to help out a friend who had been pulled over by police and didn't have a driver's license with him. Police say the car Wilson-Wade was driving was rear-ended while he was trying to merge back onto the highway near West River Drive. Relatives say he had been having trouble driving a stick shift.

He died in the hospital the next day.

"It's sad, you know it's sad," Green said.

On Sunday, Wilson-Wade's mother gave an emotional plea for details as to what happened that night.

“We know nothing, we know nothing," she said. "Somebody better give me these answers. I need these answers. I got to have these answers."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with memorial expenses.

Police say the driver who rear-ended Wilson-Wade was not a fault, but they're still investigating.

Wilson-Wade had just started working as a sales associate at AT&T and was a 2010 graduate of Forest Hills Central. He previously attended GRCC and Central Michigan University.