National Championship game pits UNC against Gonzaga

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(CNN) — A year after losing the national title game on a buzzer-beater, North Carolina is back in the championship contest of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Tar Heels (32-7) downed the Oregon Ducks 77-76 in the second national semifinal Saturday night. UNC will play Gonzaga (37-1) on Monday for the national championship. Earlier the Bulldogs edged South Carolina 77-73.

The Tar Heels have won five NCAA tournament titles. This is Gonzaga’s first national championship game.

