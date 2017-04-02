× Truck fire closes rural Allegan County intersection

DORR, Mich.- Michigan State Police and deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s department have closed the intersection of 138th Avenue and 24th Street where a truck caught fire early Sunday.

The Salem Township Fire and Rescue responded to the scene just after midnight and found the truck fully involved.

Crews on scene tell FOX 17 that someone may have been inside at the time but the truck was still too hot for firefighters to begin searching the vehicle.

As of 4 a.m. Sunday the scene is still very active investigation but there is still no word on any injuries.

FOX 17 has a crew on scene and will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.