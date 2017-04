× West Michigan flower shop getting in the Spring spirit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you are looking for the perfect bunch of flowers to brighten up your house or make someone’s day, a Grand Rapids flower store is hosting a Spring pop-up shop this Friday and Saturday.

The event is at Posh Petals on Bridge Street and will feature other craft vendors with acrylic paintings, handmade jewelry and more.

The pop-up shop goes 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday April 7 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday April 8.