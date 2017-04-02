Woman robbed by gunman at Grand Rapids ATM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman using an ATM was robbed by a masked gunman Sunday afternoon.

According to Grand Rapids Police, the incident occurred at 1:51 p.m. Sunday at the Lake Michigan Credit Union at 2720 Lake Michigan Drive NW. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a woman who said she had been robbed by a man with a silver handgun while taking money out of the ATM.

The man took the money and fled the scene headed east from LMCU.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s, wearing a knit cap and stone-washed jeans.

Police said the woman was not injured.

Anybody with any information is being asked to contact GRPD at (616) 456-3604.