Woman robbed by gunman at Grand Rapids ATM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman using an ATM was robbed by a masked gunman Sunday afternoon.
According to Grand Rapids Police, the incident occurred at 1:51 p.m. Sunday at the Lake Michigan Credit Union at 2720 Lake Michigan Drive NW. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a woman who said she had been robbed by a man with a silver handgun while taking money out of the ATM.
The man took the money and fled the scene headed east from LMCU.
Police described the suspect as a man in his 20s, wearing a knit cap and stone-washed jeans.
Police said the woman was not injured.
Anybody with any information is being asked to contact GRPD at (616) 456-3604.
42.971369 -85.735824
