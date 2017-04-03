Missing man found after running out of gas

UPDATE – Police say they Gort has been found safe in Twin Lakes sometime around 9:30 p.m. Monday night. He was driving when he ran out of gas. A citizen found him and called police.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vernon Gort, 75, was reported missing Monday by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say Gort was last seen at about 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Guild Street NE. He was supposed to make a trip to the Gordon Food store at 4322 Alpine Avenue but has not been seen or heard from since.

According to a release, Gort has medical conditions that require attention.

Gort is described by police as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, an olive green jacket and blue jeans. He wears eye glasses and has a hearing aid, police said.

Gort’s vehicle is a black 2014 Chevy Equinox with Michigan plate 5505G5.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.