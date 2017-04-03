Baseball Opening Day and U.S. Presidents, but not this year

Posted 1:41 PM, April 3, 2017, by , Updated at 02:03PM, April 3, 2017

U.S. Presidents have a history of being front and center on Opening Day, but President Donald Trump declined an invitation from the Washington Nationals to throw out the first pitch of their home opener today.

A president hasn’t thrown out a first pitch on opening day every year, but searching through archives, we found a lot of photos from recent years of presidents throwing out the opening pitch, but not always on opening day. Several have thrown out the first pitch during the playoffs or World Series, and of course, President George W. Bush threw out the memorable first pitch at Yankee Stadium after the September 11 attacks.

Here’s images from Getty Images of recent years:

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s