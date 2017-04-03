Baseball Opening Day and U.S. Presidents, but not this year

U.S. Presidents have a history of being front and center on Opening Day, but President Donald Trump declined an invitation from the Washington Nationals to throw out the first pitch of their home opener today.

A president hasn’t thrown out a first pitch on opening day every year, but searching through archives, we found a lot of photos from recent years of presidents throwing out the opening pitch, but not always on opening day. Several have thrown out the first pitch during the playoffs or World Series, and of course, President George W. Bush threw out the memorable first pitch at Yankee Stadium after the September 11 attacks.

Here’s images from Getty Images of recent years: