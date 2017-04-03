× Battle of the pranks: Michigan police departments pull April Fools’ jokes on each other

Bath Twp. & East Lansing, Mich– A pair of Michigan police departments are getting plenty of attention on social media after pranking each other over the weekend for April Fools’ Day, and posting videos of it.

On Saturday, an officer with the East Lansing Police Department drove to the Bath Township Police Department and decorated one of their patrol cars in pink streamers, along with the message I heart ELPD. In the video, the officer can be heard making jokes about Bath, saying there’s a lot of country and not a lot of buildings. He also left behind some parking tickets for the Bath Department saying “It wouldn’t be an East Lansing Police prank with parking tickets.”

After the East Lansing Police Department posted their prank video online, the Bath Township Police Department posted their own footage with the caption Welcome to the Thunderdome Kiddos.

The officers with the Bath Township Police Department joked about tasing their prankster opponents and also took a few jabs at the city of East Lansing, saying they have too many stop lights.

Once an officer and his K-9 named Aiko got to the East Lansing Police Department, the officer taped signs on the back of a patrol car that read Honk If You Love Donuts Too. He also let Aiko take a bathroom break on the department’s property.

After placing the signs on the East Lansing patrol car, the officer from Bath ended up following the vehicle down the road and honked, ending the video by saying “Oh I do love donuts, too!”

Both departments’ videos have tens of thousands of views, and have gotten a good response from residents, saying it shows that officers are just regular people.