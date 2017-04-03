Benton Harbor teen charged with sexually assaulting postal service worker

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office says a Benton Harbor teen is charged with sexually assaulting a United States Postal Service worker.

According to a release, the alleged assault happened at about 12 p.m. March 31 on McAllister Street.

The prosecutor’s office says the 16-year-old “forcibly dragged” the postal service letter carrier to the side of the home where he lives and sexually assaulted her. He then returned to his home and was later arrested by Benton Harbor Police, according to a release.

He faces charges of kidnapping and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The teen was arraigned in juvenile court, but the prosecutor’s office is seeking a waiver to adult court. A hearing on that decision is scheduled for April 18.