LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A rollover on I-96 closed both sides of the highway for a time early Monday. Several of the occupants were ejected.

The crash took place around 1:49 a.m. The westbound lanes were opened shortly after 4 a.m. One eastbound lane was opened around 4:30 a.m.

Apparently, only one vehicle, a minivan, was involved in the crash.

The conditions of the occupants was not immediately available.