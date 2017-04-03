Expand your creativity with special Spring Break activities at the GRAM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let the creativity flow this Spring Break with the inspiration of the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

From April 4-9, admission to the GRAM is free for kids 17-years-old and younger. While visiting the museum, they'll have the opportunity to create and explore with a variety of activities.

GRAM will have a Drop-In Studio from April 4-8 from 1 to 4 p.m. where kids can explore different printing processes. Every day they will try out a different type of printing process such as serigraphy, relief, intaglio, monotype, and transfer.

There will also be a Pop-Up Creative Space providing self-guided activities for all visitors to engage with GRAM's collection and current exhibitions.

For those who can't make it for Spring Break, Drop-In Studio happens year round every Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information on exhibits, hours, and other spring break activities, visit www.artmuseumgr.org.