Five ejected from vehicle in overnight crash on I-96

Posted 4:34 AM, April 3, 2017, by , Updated at 04:35AM, April 3, 2017

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A rollover on I-96 west of the Morris Lake Avenue overpass closed both sides of the highway for a time early Monday, injuring eight people.

The crash took place around 1:49 a.m. The westbound lanes were opened shortly after 4 a.m. One eastbound lane was opened around 4:30 a.m.

Five of the eight passengers, including the 38-year-old driver, were ejected from the vehicle. Several of the passengers were not wearing seat belts, according to police.

Four adults were transported to Butterworth Hospital and four children were transported to Helen Devos Children's Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

According to officials, the passengers were traveling Detroit from the Muskegon area when the crash occurred.

Alcohol doesn't seem to be a factor at this time. Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact Michigan State Police Rockford Post at 616-866-4411.

 

