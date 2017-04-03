× Furever Homes needed: Dogs have been with Humane Society for months

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– The Humane Society of West Michigan is hoping to adopt out a couple of dogs who have spent months without a family of their own.

On Monday, the HSWM posted a video to Facebook to try and get the two animals a new home, saying they’re currently the longest-term dogs they have at their facility.

Gracelyn is a 2-year-old Boxer & American Staffordshire mix who’s been homeless for 157 days after another shelter handed her over back in October. HSWM says she’d do best in a home without small children and while she does well with male dogs who are submissive, she may be picky about dogs she’s around. The Humane Society recommends an in-home visit for anyone looking to adopt Gracelyn. They also say her adoption fees have been covered by Kool Toyota.

The other American Staffordshire mix the HSWM is hoping to adopt out is Casper, who was surrendered to them in November. They say the 3-year-old loves to play, but would do better in a home with older children. They say he also already knows several commands and is eager to learn even more.

The Humane Society of West Michigan has several other animals currently available for adoption. Through April 5, the HSWM is running an adoption special called “Spring Break Me Out Of Here,” which allows dogs 5-months and older to be taken home for just $75.

If you aren’t able to adopt, the HSWM also accepts volunteers as well as donations.